“The transaction is good news for SVI, duotec and the ESCHA Group as it will create new investments and business areas for SVI Hungary. I would like to congratulate our three groups on this successful transaction,” says Carsten Bremerskov, Vice President of Sales SVI Group, in a press release.

duotec and ESCHA says that they will jointly increase production for SVI Hungary – located in Ajka in western Hungary – in the future and invest even further. The first projects are said to already be underway.

Once the acquisition is completed, duotec and ESCHA will have gained approximately 120 new employees from SVI Hungary. The workforce has a lot of experience in the assembly of electrical and electronic components, something that duotec and ESCHA customers will be able to take advantage of.

"In times of allocation and interrupted supply chains, access to regional production sites becomes more and more important. Therefore, we are pleased to welcome SVI Hungary, a competitive site to duotec," says Philipp Mirliauntas, CSO duotec, in the press release..