The acquisition enlarges Intervala’s manufacturing capabilities, capacity and resources in the Northeast region of the US and expands the company’s global customer base. Intervala also has manufacturing operations in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area and Hudson, New Hampshire. The addition of EPE expands Intervala’s total operating space to 325,000 square feet.

EPE has been operating since 1957 and manufactures high quality, complex printed circuit board assemblies and integrated electronic and electromechanical systems. The acquisition provides Intervala with additional manufacturing capacity in these capability areas and adds several customers in the defense industry and other high-reliability markets.

With the acquisition, Intervala has named James D. (JD) Bell Jr., former president and CEO of EPE, as vice president and general manager responsible for leadership and oversight of Intervala’s operations in the Northeast region.