PCB year-to-date bookings in January were up 6.3% compared to last year. Bookings in January fell 28.1% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.18.

“Supply chains are showing some early signs of improvement, which is helping fuel shipment growth at the start of the year. But backlogs remain higher as manufacturers work through strong orders,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “We believe supply chain constraints will continue to slowly ease through the remainder of the year which should help companies improve shipment schedules.”