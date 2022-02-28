© HANZA Holding AB

Hanza says in a press release that production will take place at its Swedish manufacturing cluster with an initial order value of approximately SEK 30 million (EUR 2.82 million) annually.

The unnamed customer is described as a global security company that has developed a new standard for easy and secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers and Internet accounts. The purpose is to prevent unwanted data breaches.

“We are proud to be chosen as a manufacturing partner for this project, which is mainly due to two things. Partly our ability to meet the rigorous security requirements, where we work according to our information security certificate ISO27001. Partly our manufacturing concept, with a complete and flexible production environment that enables us to quickly adapt to volume increases," says Veronica Svensson, Sales Director Scandinavia in a press release.

Serial production is intended to start during the second quarter of 2022.