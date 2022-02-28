EMS bookings in January rose 28.7% year-over-year but fell 17.9% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.58.

“While shipments slipped in January, orders were extremely strong, pushing the book-to-bill ratio to the second highest level on record,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “Parts availability is likely continuing to hinder production despite some early signs that supply chains are improving. Geopolitical risk is casting a cloud of uncertainty that will likely produce a shift in downstream market demand over the coming months,” DuBravac added.