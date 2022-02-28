© Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation will via its Vietnamese subsidiary, Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam Co., Ltd., construct a new building on the premises of its existing factory as the company responds to the increasing demand for electrical construction materials in the country.

This will be the company's second factory capable of producing wiring devices and circuit breakers, with an investment of approximately JPY 1.3 billion (EUR 10 million). The new factory is scheduled to start production in April 2023, the company states in a press release.

The company also says that it is planning to optimise manufacturing lines in the factories, including those in the existing factory. This will reduce the lead time from manufacturing to shipment, thereby increasing the supply capacity to the market.