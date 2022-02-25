© mailthepic dreamstime.com

The new facility enables engineers, led by Curt Wilson, Senior Director Engineering, Advanced Motion, to continue the work pioneered by Delta Tau Data Systems. The center will deliver industrial motion control solutions that to address computationally and complexly demanding applications, a press release reads.

Located in Chatsworth, California, this center boasts Omron technology development and systems integration capabilities. It is home to a production area alongside the in-house engineering team, made up of 40 experts.

The expansion will, according to the Omron, enable the company to develop "highly precise, high-speed motion technology that fits the needs of customers throughout semiconductor, medical, packaging, scientific research, and other industries."