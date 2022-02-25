Omron Automation opens new California R&D center
Automation solution provider, Omron Automation Americas, has just expanded its R&D activities in California with the opening of its new Omron Advanced Motion Research and Development Center.
The new facility enables engineers, led by Curt Wilson, Senior Director Engineering, Advanced Motion, to continue the work pioneered by Delta Tau Data Systems. The center will deliver industrial motion control solutions that to address computationally and complexly demanding applications, a press release reads.
Located in Chatsworth, California, this center boasts Omron technology development and systems integration capabilities. It is home to a production area alongside the in-house engineering team, made up of 40 experts.
The expansion will, according to the Omron, enable the company to develop "highly precise, high-speed motion technology that fits the needs of customers throughout semiconductor, medical, packaging, scientific research, and other industries."
“With Omron’s continued investments and focus on resources, we’re continuing to lead in innovative solutions in the field,” says Curt Wilson in the press release. “For decades, Delta Tau has been a world leader in high-performance motion and machine control, combining high precision – to the sub-nanometer level, high speeds – allowing thousands of programmed moves per second, and exceptional flexibility in a variety of cost-effective configurations. Today, we’re excited to continue this work together, developing elite motion control systems that control some of the world’s most complex and demanding applications.”