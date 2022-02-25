An old Swedish paper mill to become a new gigafactory
Northvolt will transform an old Swedish paper mill into a new gigafactory – which is expected to enter operations in late 2024 and produce 100 GWh of cathode material.
Northvolt and Stora Enso has signed a letter of intent on a purchase of the Kvarnsveden Mill and the surrounding industrial area in Borlänge, Sweden. Northvolt will develop the site into a manufacturing plant for active material and battery cells, reusing and refurbishing much of the existing facilities and site infrastructure.
The new gigafactory is expected to start the first part of its operations in late 2024 and will employ up to 1,000 people. Fully built out, the site will have a potential annual production capacity of more than 100 GWh of cathode material, which will enable cell assembly at multiple Northvolt facilities. The site will also feature cell production, a press release reads.
“Since Northvolt’s founding, we have focused on circular battery production, but this is the first time we will reuse an entire production site. With its access to energy, industrial water and the broad production know-how in the region, Kvarnsveden is an optimal site for a gigafactory. We are thrilled to be able to open a new chapter in Borlänge’s history as a global industrial hub,” says Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Northvolt.