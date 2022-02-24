© Komax

In order to exploit these opportunities – with the necessary speed and the competitiveness needed for the long term – the two companies are seeking to implement a quasi- merger, a press release reads

To this end, Metall Zug AG will bring its Wire Processing division, the Schleuniger Group, into Komax Holding AG and receive a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG in return. Komax and Metall Zug have signed the corresponding agreement. The transaction will be carried out through a quasi-merger. This will involve Komax Holding AG creating new shares through a capital increase – which is however subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting in April later this year – and then allocating these shares to Metall Zug AG in exchange for the Schleuniger shares.

The trends that the companies are eying require a high level of investment and personnel resources. One of the trends is the ongoing shift of the automotive market to Asia. As pointed out in the press release, companies that want to assert themselves in the growing Asian market and avoid the risk of gradually losing market share must invest in new solutions and services. Another trend is automation. This has picked up pace in recent years, and offers – according to the companies – considerable growth potential due to the increasing global shortage of specialist personnel.

“Through this merger, Komax and Schleuniger will have additional expertise and more resources to support their customers with innovative products and services in various market segments as the degree of automation continues to rise,” comments Beat Kälin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Komax Group, in the press release.

Trends such as digitalization, autonomous driving, and e-mobility also offer potential for growth and differentiation. However, these opportunities aslo calls for significant investment and the further recruitment and development of highly qualified specialists.