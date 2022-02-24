© HIPA

The investment to make the plant a reality amounts to over EUR 1 billion and is expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs, according to a report in HIPA.

With the new plant, the company plans to supply its customers in Europe and overseas in the premium car segment. Initial construction activities at the site started back in 2020, and is now entering a stage where the works related to the central office building, the training center and the data centers will begin.

"With the start of the non-technology building construction, we now enter the next important phase as our plant will from now on grow towards the sky and take the shape of our future production site," said Hans-Peter Kemser, managing director of BMW Group Plant Debrecen, in the HIPA report.

Construction of the main technology buildings are set to start in the upcoming months.