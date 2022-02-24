Rehm finds a new distributor in Switzerland
Hilpert electronics AG taking over distribution of the Thermal Systems product portfolio for Switzerland.
Hilpert AG has decided to break new ground with Rehm’s product portfolio and to distribute it on the Swiss electronics market in the future.
“Besides new products for us in the field of conformal coating as well as drying and curing, we’re exchanging the complete product range in the field of convection and vapor phase soldering,” says Raphael Burkart, Managing Director of Hilpert AG, in a press release.
The introduction of Rehm products will be implemented gradually during Q1 2022.
“We were looking for a long-term partner with whom we could build something in Switzerland. This decision was influenced not only by the sales strength of Hilpert – but also by the market presence and communication in the market. What’s more, the existing product and brand portfolio – which includes market leaders such as ASM, Viscom or Nutek – spoke for Raphael Burkart and his team,” says Michael Hanke, General Sales Manager of Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH.