© Rehm

Hilpert AG has decided to break new ground with Rehm’s product portfolio and to distribute it on the Swiss electronics market in the future.

“Besides new products for us in the field of conformal coating as well as drying and curing, we’re exchanging the complete product range in the field of convection and vapor phase soldering,” says Raphael Burkart, Managing Director of Hilpert AG, in a press release.

The introduction of Rehm products will be implemented gradually during Q1 2022.