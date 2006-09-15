Guyson awarded-"Valued Supplier" to Seagate

Guyson International's Managing Director Mr. James Thomson has recently returned from the Seagate Technology Suppliers Day Conference, held at the Grand Ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Singapore for all Seagate Technology major international suppliers.

Whilst attending he was presented with a supplier trophy 'In appreciation of their valuable contribution to Seagate' which he accepted from Bob Seeburger VP materials, on behalf of the Guyson workforce. Guyson have recently completed and shipped on time and within budget, to one of Seagate's new China factories, the latest version of Guyson's Kerry Microclean Supercleaner. This machine is one of several such Guyson ultrasonic precision cleaning systems supplied to Seagate, the number one market leading manufacturer of computer disc drives with over 24 manufacturing plants world wide.



The Guyson aqueous precision cleaning systems remove organic residues down to ppb (parts per billion) levels and particulate contamination in the sub microns from computer hard disk drive components - base castings, top covers and others - prior to final assembly. Working round the clock on a 97% up time, the systems clean around 40 million components per month. Guyson International Limited manufacturers a full range of ultrasonic cleaning equipment, industrial spray washing and blast finishing equipment, from design and manufacturing factory's in both the UK and USA.