“We thank Didrik for the unprecedented work environment, passion and knowledge he has contributed with over the last ten years, which NCAB will continue to build and develop. I am impressed by Didriks leadership and strategic development of Elmatica together with its Officer Group”, says CEO NCAB Group Peter Kruk, in a press release.

Didrik Bech has served as CEO of Elmatica for the last 10 years. During this decade with him as a leader, the company has taken a global position, focusing on a cooperative work environment for colleagues and all its partners. This has been secured by a focus on transparency, dialogue and trust backed by highly qualified and motivated like minded people. As the initial integration phase with NCAB now is concluding, it's time for Bech to step down.