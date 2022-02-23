NCAB continues Elmatica integration – without Didrik Bech
PCB Supplier NCAB Group announces the departure of Elmatica CEO Didrik Bech. The Norwegian PCB broker was acquired by NCAB Group back in October last year.
“We thank Didrik for the unprecedented work environment, passion and knowledge he has contributed with over the last ten years, which NCAB will continue to build and develop. I am impressed by Didriks leadership and strategic development of Elmatica together with its Officer Group”, says CEO NCAB Group Peter Kruk, in a press release.
Didrik Bech has served as CEO of Elmatica for the last 10 years. During this decade with him as a leader, the company has taken a global position, focusing on a cooperative work environment for colleagues and all its partners. This has been secured by a focus on transparency, dialogue and trust backed by highly qualified and motivated like minded people. As the initial integration phase with NCAB now is concluding, it's time for Bech to step down.
“It has been a privilege, and I will forever be grateful for the honor bestowed upon me by my colleagues, allowing me to be their representative for more than 10 years. I am filled with gratitude and respect for all the moments and discussions I have had the pleasure of being involved in, by my colleagues and partners in the industry. Together we have created solutions, moments of laughter and joy and found friendships an ocean can never divide”, adds Bech.