SCHSA is a Hong Kong-based social enterprise aiming to provide seniors with quality life by leveraging technology and innovation to provide people-centric services. The association's Care-on-Call Service covers emergency aid, integrated care, around-the-clock vigilance service, health management, and day-to-day living assistance to its service users.

Back in November 2021, SCHSA announced it latest upcoming product release – a wireless Bluetooth-to-4G home system with fast, constant connectivity to its 24/7 support service. The systems has been designed by Season Group’s IoT-focused subsidiary SG Wireless, and is a step up from its current landline model, a press release reads.

The new system consists of a stationary wireless 4G device with a direct link to the SCHSA’s Care-on-Call Service Call Centre, and a compact, waterproof Bluetooth button worn by service users that is paired to the 4G device.

The concept is rather simple, it's engineered for long-range use, and the wearable Bluetooth button makes sure that SCHSA call centre is immediately alerted when triggered by the user, even up to 100m away from the 4G device.

The IoT system took nice months to progress from its initial system process and hardware design conception stages through to mass production.