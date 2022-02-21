© Rafi Electronics

At the new location in Quingpu, RAFI Electronics has access to a 7,800 square metre large production area, out of which 4,600 square metres is a dedicated clean room area, a press release reads.

The HMI specialist says it will use five SMT lines to produce mainly electronics for the medical technology, robotics, and automotive industries. The remaining 3,200 square metre of production space is allocated for product assembly.

Following the move to its new factory in the Quingpu district, RAFI Electronics has considerably expanded its production capacities in Shanghai. The company officially opened the doors to the new location on 22 December, 2021.