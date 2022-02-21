© NEOTech – For illustrative purposes only

NEOTech has been chosen the strategic partner for Hemisphere as the company expands it production in North America.

“We are extremely excited to enter into this partnership with the team at NEOTech,” says Michael Polinko, Director of Operations at Hemisphere, in a press release. “As a manufacturer of GNSS technology for more than 30 years, we understand the importance of highly skilled and modern manufacturing processes to ensure our technology and products perform well and provide exceptional reliability for our customers.”

To provide insight and guidance, representatives from Hemisphere have worked side-by-side with NEOTech engineers to complete a pilot build at the NEOTech Agave 1 site in Juarez, Mexico. The partnership now moves to the next phase of production builds.