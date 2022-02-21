© BorgWarner

BorgWarner will pay up to RMB 1.4 billion (EUR 194.5 million) for the eMotor business and the transaction will be funded primarily with existing cash balances, the company states in a press release.

Based in Tianjin, China, Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles. The company supplies its technology to the Chinese OEM market. The company has nearly 400 full-time employees.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen BorgWarner’s vertical integration, scale, and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors while allowing for increased speed to market. The closing is expected in late first quarter 2022 and is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.