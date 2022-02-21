© Cicor Group

Cicor Asia Pte Ltd had been based in the Changi South region of Singapore for the past 20 years. However, the structure of the building no longer met the requirements, which is why the Cicor Group subsidiary moved when the lease expired at the end of February 2022, a press release reads.

The new premises are located in a newly opened green building with significantly reduced energy consumption. Flexible and open floor planning also allow the EMS provider to optimise communication and workflows. The location is also in the immediate vicinity of Republic Polytechnic and is situated in the north of Singapore close to the Causeway – the border between Singapore and Malaysia – which is described an advantage when recruiting qualified employees.

In addition to the move to a new building, the EMS provider is also continuing to invest in automation and capacity increases in high-precision mold making. The engineering site in Singapore works closely with the nearby production site in Batam (Indonesia), where Cicor has also invested significantly in expanding its precision plastic injection molding for medical devices by expanding injection molding capacity in the clean room for ready-to-use products, installing a fully automated painting line and improving processes.