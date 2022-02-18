© jirsak dreamstime.com

“Yamaha is investing in the resources that will allow us to be the leader in connected technology,” says Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, in a press release. “The rapid evolution of Connected Boat technology is changing the way our customers approach boating. We are developing innovative products that will deliver a more exceptional experience for Yamaha customers.”

The new Yamaha Marine Connected Division will include two departments. The Business Planning Department will lead the business planning aspect of the Connected Strategy, working directly with Yamaha Marine Development teams and the Siren Marine team (Yamaha acquired Siren Marine last December). They will support the near-term needs of Yamaha and Siren customers as well as longer-term developments aiming to add more value to Yamaha connected products.

The User Experience/Interface Department will help shape future consumer connected experiences. This team will work closely with U.S. Marine Development and Planning Division, which now combines Yamaha outboard and WaterCraft research and development.

The all-new Marine Innovation Center, a 75,280 square-foot facility near Yamaha Marine’s headquarters in Kennesaw, Georgia, will house the Yamaha Marine Connected Division as well as the U.S. Marine Development and Planning Division.

Yamaha also plans to expand its test facility in Bridgeport, Alabama, adding 5,900 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of boat storage. The test facility will hire testing technicians and system engineers to accommodate for the growth.