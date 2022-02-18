© kritchanut dreamstime.com

“As the founder of Safari, it was important to me to find a majority investor who would maintain our commitment to employees, the community, and our customers,” says CEO, Larry Cain in a press release. “We believe the leadership at Waséyabek Development Company shares that commitment and will carry on that legacy.”

Safari has been operating since 1985 and serves clients in the medical, instrumentation, industrial, automotive, and military sectors. It employs more than 150 people.

“Waséyabek is proud to invest in locally-based companies that generate jobs and income in this region,” adds WDC Board Acting Chair, Chris Rogers. “As the majority owner of Safari Circuits, we will work with the leadership to grow the firm, which in turn will strengthen the overall economy in Southwest Michigan.”