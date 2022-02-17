NOTE expands collaboration with international industrial customer
About a year ago, Swedish EMS provider NOTE announced a new major deal with a well-established international industrial company had been won by NOTE Torsby. This collaboration has according to the company developed above expectations.
The collaboration has, as stated above, developed beyond expectations and the order situation indicates a sales level of around SEK 130 million (EUR 12.28 million) in 2022.
The company states in a press release that its operations in Torsby, Sweden are in a growth phase – during Q4 last year, organic growth was 74% and the order backlog continues to increase at a rapid pace. To meet the strong demand, NOTE expanded the plant in Torsby by about 50%.
The EMS provider's machine investments at the plant in recent years amounts to approximately SEK 70 million (EUR 6.6 million).
“NOTE is growing successfully with new customers and through expanded collaborations in our strong customer base. Our ongoing expansion in Torsby is a clear example of this. We are well positioned to take advantage of the business opportunities that are strengthened by the fact that European customers are increasingly demanding manufacturing closer to their core business”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in the press release.