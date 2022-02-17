© NOTE

The collaboration has, as stated above, developed beyond expectations and the order situation indicates a sales level of around SEK 130 million (EUR 12.28 million) in 2022.

The company states in a press release that its operations in Torsby, Sweden are in a growth phase – during Q4 last year, organic growth was 74% and the order backlog continues to increase at a rapid pace. To meet the strong demand, NOTE expanded the plant in Torsby by about 50%.

The EMS provider's machine investments at the plant in recent years amounts to approximately SEK 70 million (EUR 6.6 million).