© evgenydn dreamstime.com

While Samsung's market share sliped slightly, the company still sits comfortably on the number one spot holding 42.3% of the DRAM market. SK hynix might be climbing, but its still a far bit of from Samsung holding 29.7% of the DRAM market, as is visible in TrendForce's ranking below.

Ranking Company Revenue Market share 4Q21 3Q21 QoQ 4Q21 3Q21 1 Samsung 10,580 11,680 -9.4% 42.3% 44.0% 2 SK hynix 7,426 7,225 2.8% 29.7% 27.2% 3 Micron 5,587 6,091 -8.3% 22.3% 22.9% 4 Nanya 769 856 -10.1% 3.1% 3.2% 5 Winbond 259 269 -3.5% 1.0% 1.0% 6 PSMC 67 68 -1.2% 0.3% 0.3% Others 346 381 -9.2% 1.4% 1.4% Total 25,035 26,569 -5.8% 100.0% 100.0% Revenue ranking of DRAM brands, 4Q21 (in USD million)

As data from the table states, total 4Q21 DRAM output revenues decreased by 5.8% QoQ, reaching USD 25.03 billion. And as TrendForce points out, 1Q22 is already an off season for demand and buyers’ inventories are still flush. Which means that the purchasing-side will most likely focus on destocking, leading to overall purchasing momentum remaining sluggish.

