Analysis | February 17, 2022
Revenue ranking of DRAM brands, 4Q21 (in USD million)
Samsung unthreatened as top DRAM brand in 4Q21 ranking
While shipments from Samsung fell during the quarter – due to poor end-user demand. The company is still virtually unthreatened in TrendForce's latest ranking of the top DRAM brands based on revenue.
While Samsung's market share sliped slightly, the company still sits comfortably on the number one spot holding 42.3% of the DRAM market. SK hynix might be climbing, but its still a far bit of from Samsung holding 29.7% of the DRAM market, as is visible in TrendForce's ranking below.
|Ranking
|Company
|Revenue
|Market share
|4Q21
|3Q21
|QoQ
|4Q21
|3Q21
|1
|Samsung
|10,580
|11,680
|-9.4%
|42.3%
|44.0%
|2
|SK hynix
|7,426
|7,225
|2.8%
|29.7%
|27.2%
|3
|Micron
|5,587
|6,091
|-8.3%
|22.3%
|22.9%
|4
|Nanya
|769
|856
|-10.1%
|3.1%
|3.2%
|5
|Winbond
|259
|269
|-3.5%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|6
|PSMC
|67
|68
|-1.2%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Others
|346
|381
|-9.2%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|Total
|25,035
|26,569
|-5.8%
|100.0%
|100.0%
As data from the table states, total 4Q21 DRAM output revenues decreased by 5.8% QoQ, reaching USD 25.03 billion. And as TrendForce points out, 1Q22 is already an off season for demand and buyers’ inventories are still flush. Which means that the purchasing-side will most likely focus on destocking, leading to overall purchasing momentum remaining sluggish.
For more information visit TrendForce.
