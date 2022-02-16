© mailthepic dreamstime.com

The facility – which is 168,897 square feet – is the company's first manufacturing site in the United States and will be used to produce green energy products, such as charging stations, battery module assembly and energy storage equipment, Foxlink states in a press release.

In the US, Foxlink currently has R&D and marketing bases in Los Angeles, San Jose and Seattle – but has never had a production base before. With the movement towards energy conservation and carbon reduction, the green energy industry has become one of the industries that must be developed in various countries, and according to the companythe industry prospects are promising.

Therefore, in addition to investing in SHINFOX ENERGY in Taiwan to engage in green energy services, Foxlink Group will also expand its green energy-related business to the US market. Besides, establish a production base in Phoenix, Arizona, USA to produce green energy related products. Foxlink says it will also set up charging stations and energy storage facilities for electric vehicles and electric school buses in California, USA.