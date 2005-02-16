PCB | February 16, 2005
Aspocomp to expand Chinese ops
Finnish based Aspocomp's subsidiary, ACP Electronics (ACPE) in Suzhou China, has made a decision to expand its business operations by building a new PCB plant.
The production unit is the Suzhou plant's third and its production is estimated to start in summer of 2006 and reach full capacity utilization by the end of year 2006. The unit is estimated to employ approximately 500 personnel. The already existing infrastructure of the Suzhou plant will be used to our advantage when building the new unit, which will make the project cost-efficient.
The estimated cost of the investment is approximately EUR 40 million. It has been planned that the project will be funded by ACPE's liquid funds, the company's cash flow, local sources of financing and owner financing. The other main owner of ACPE is the listed Taiwanese PCB company, Chin-Poon. It is estimated that final investment decisions will be made by the end of the year 2005.
The production unit will be realized using technology and process solutions that enable flexible production and deliveries according to the needs of chosen customer segments. The investment is part of the global growth strategy, according to which Aspocomp is concentrating on solidifying its position in PCBs supplied to hand held devices, telecommunications and automotive industry applications.
In autumn 2004, Aspocomp released a growth strategy according to which the
company will, in the medium term, grow at a pace clearly faster than that of the market in its core businesses: the PCB and module industries. The company's goal is to use growth and development projects to improve its profitability and return on equity (ROE) while maintaining a sufficiently solid financial position.
"The decision to expand ACPE has been made together with our Taiwanese partner and it is a logical step in the implementation of our strategy. This project is important to us as it significantly reinforces our ability to service our global customers. High-tech products, production flexibility, a good delivery capacity, and a competitive level of costs are combined in this project," says Aspocomp's CEO Maija-Liisa Friman.
PCB production was launched at the Suzhou plant in 2000. Aspocomp became ACPE's majority owner in January 2001. Over the last few years, the company's business operations have seen a rapid growth. In 2003, the second unit producing high-tech HDI PCBs was inaugurated; this unit was then expanded in the summer of 2004. ACPE's net sales for 2004 were just over EUR 40 million and the result positive. The company employs approximately 1,100 personnel.
The estimated cost of the investment is approximately EUR 40 million. It has been planned that the project will be funded by ACPE's liquid funds, the company's cash flow, local sources of financing and owner financing. The other main owner of ACPE is the listed Taiwanese PCB company, Chin-Poon. It is estimated that final investment decisions will be made by the end of the year 2005.
The production unit will be realized using technology and process solutions that enable flexible production and deliveries according to the needs of chosen customer segments. The investment is part of the global growth strategy, according to which Aspocomp is concentrating on solidifying its position in PCBs supplied to hand held devices, telecommunications and automotive industry applications.
In autumn 2004, Aspocomp released a growth strategy according to which the
company will, in the medium term, grow at a pace clearly faster than that of the market in its core businesses: the PCB and module industries. The company's goal is to use growth and development projects to improve its profitability and return on equity (ROE) while maintaining a sufficiently solid financial position.
"The decision to expand ACPE has been made together with our Taiwanese partner and it is a logical step in the implementation of our strategy. This project is important to us as it significantly reinforces our ability to service our global customers. High-tech products, production flexibility, a good delivery capacity, and a competitive level of costs are combined in this project," says Aspocomp's CEO Maija-Liisa Friman.
PCB production was launched at the Suzhou plant in 2000. Aspocomp became ACPE's majority owner in January 2001. Over the last few years, the company's business operations have seen a rapid growth. In 2003, the second unit producing high-tech HDI PCBs was inaugurated; this unit was then expanded in the summer of 2004. ACPE's net sales for 2004 were just over EUR 40 million and the result positive. The company employs approximately 1,100 personnel.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments