“Meyer Burger is one of the most exciting and promising companies in the globally emerging solar industry. Personally, I felt very comfortable during my time at the company and wish the entire Meyer Burger team every success in achieving its goals," says Nathalie Benedikt in the press release.

She was appointed as a new member of the Executive Board of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd on Jan. 1, 2022, to succeed Jürgen Schiffer as CFO, who had overseen the technology company's transformation into a manufacturer of high-performance solar modules and cells since October 2020.

Nathalie Benedikt will leave the company after the finalisation of the 2021 financial statements. Her duties will be divided among the management team on an interim basis until the position is filled.