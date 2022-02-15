© Note

In line with local authorities’ protection restrictions, the plant was put into quarantine, and following mandatory PCR tests of all the plant’s employees, no cases of Covid have been found.

Initial information from the company states that production would be impossible until at least until February 18.

However, since no cases of Covid was discovered during the mandatory PCR tests, the Chinese authorities have given their approval for the plant to resume production from Wednesday 16 February, which is earlier than originally estimated.