© ESIA

Global semiconductor sales in 2021 amounted to USD 555.893 billion, a 26.2% increase from the year 2020, the association reports.

“The record figures reached by the semiconductor market in 2021 indicate the industry’s strong response to the unprecedented growth in demand of semiconductors worldwide”, stated Hendrik Abma, ESIA Director-General.

Looking at month-to-month developments, the main drivers of the December growth were sensors & actuators, and logic semiconductor devices, up 2.5 and 2.4% respectively compared to November. Sales of application-specific chips grew steadily in December, with wireless & wired communication and computer performing particularly well.

In 2021 overall, the effects of exchange rates on the European sales picture amounted to a growth difference of 4.4%. Measured in Euros, the total 2021 European market increased by 22.9% versus the year 2020 and amounted to EUR 40.432 billion. In December 2021, exchange rate effects increased their visibility versus November. Semiconductor sales were EUR 3.758 billion in December 2021, up 1.8% versus the previous month and up 32.3% versus the same month a year ago.