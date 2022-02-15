© Primatec

The supplier of cables, wires and accessories announces that it acquired a majority shareholding in Primatec AS at the beginning of the year.

The Norwegian company is a long-term distribution partner to HELUKABEL and has now become the group's 58th location of the corporate group and joins its strong international network.

Primatec, based in Grimstad, south of Oslo, is primarily known as a competent supplier of special cables. The company has its own 800 square metre large warehouse as well as a test laboratory.

"Being a part of the HELUKABEL group will make us an even stronger partner for our customers and will provide access to new markets," says Managing Director Cato Larsen in a press release. "Primatec and HELUKABEL are united by their great expertise in all matters related to cables. We already know from many decades of cooperation that our companies are a very good fit for each other."

With the new location in Norway and existing subsidiaries in Denmark and Sweden, HELUKABEL is now present throughout Scandinavia.