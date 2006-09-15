Electronics Production | September 15, 2006
Intel and Siemens to Collaborate<br>on Second Generation VoIP
Intel Corporation and Siemens Communications today announced the establishment of a technology relationship between the two companies that includes an agreement to work collaboratively to create open unified communications solutions based on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).
The two companies have agreed to jointly fund and cooperatively conduct research focused on secure wireless networks and real-time open unified communications in the short term as well as work together longer term to create comprehensive vertical industry collaboration solutions to drive business process optimization for key market segments such as telecommunications service providers, financial services and digital healthcare.
Additional components of the agreement call for the two companies to establish joint market
development efforts focused on the enterprise and service provider sectors. The overall goal
of the joint effort is to demonstrate real time communications solutions for business process
optimization using Intel architecture such as Intel® dual-core technology and carrier class Rack
Mounted Servers (RMS) from Intel and the HiPath 8000 and OpenScape™ from Siemens.
The first step is to demonstrate the OpenScape platform running Applications such as Personal
Portal, Unified communications, Video and Voice Conferencing and Mobile Clients. Intel and Siemens
expect to present findings and display the first wave of technology solutions developed at an
Intel lab in the US to selected customers by the fourth quarter of 2006.
“Intel's experience as the leading provider of silicon technology to the enterprise market world
wide and established track record of industry collaboration puts it in a great position to shape
the enterprise of the future'" said Gordon Graylish, vice president of the sales and marketing
group and general manager of Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA). “As a result of this
collaboration, enterprise customers will be able to avail themselves of unified communications
based on the industry's highest performance and most cost effective architecture.“
“Siemens has a strong commitment to this joint development effort and to ongoing collaboration
with Intel to unlock the potential of our open unified communication enterprise solutions to a
global ecosystem of third party independent software providers and systems integrators," said
Thomas Zimmermann, president, Enterprise Systems, Siemens Communications. “Growth potential for the open unified communications market is significant. Our own customer base for the HiPath 8000 solution has more than doubled since the first quarter of the year, and Siemens is adding a new HiPath 8000 customer nearly every week."
The Intel lab will also act as a center for the optimization and integration of products from independent software vendors (ISVs) and other third party systems to work with the new open
unified communication VoIP technologies. Additionally, Siemens and Intel plan to jointly
optimize and prepare Siemens' software portfolio based on Intel® dual-core technology and Intel®
virtualization technology to provide highest performance scalability and flexible capacity for
future performance growth regarding user updates and functional additions to be rolled out
worldwide.
