The mid-speed Decan S1 is designed for both NPI and volume production applications, making it an ideal fit for EM Solutions – as the company specialises in high-quality quick-turn NPI/prototype builds as well as mid-to-large sized production runs.

“The Hanwha Decan S1 will enable EM Solutions to better serve our customers as we transition from a focus on quick-turn prototype PCBAs to mid-sized production done domestically in the United States,” says Kevin Huo, Director of Operations, in a press release. “Its speed, precision and reliability are a perfect reflection of the core values that we emphasize at EMS.”

The new systems' next-generation chip mounter accommodates PCBs up to 510 x 510mm / 1500 x 460mm, with the ability to produce PCBAs up to 1,500mm x 460mm in size. With a placement speed of 47,000 Cph and accuracy of ±28μm microns, the Decan S1 improves the placement speed of odd-shape components by 25% for the company.