The plant in Tangxia, Dongguan will be put into quarantine – In line with local authorities’ protection restrictions. which means that production will be impossible at least until Friday 18 February.

The company says in an update that mandatory PCR tests have been performed on all employees without any remarks.

In line with previous years and as a precautionary measure in connection with the Chinese New Year, which has recently ended, NOTE increased its stock of critical components to facilitate the start-up of production.

Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, says in the update that the temporary shutdown of production at the plant should not affect the company's previously announced outlook.