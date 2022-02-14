Production halts at NOTE’s Chinese plant
Swedish EMS provider NOTE, says that its plant in China has so far not had a case of Covid-19. However, an employee at the plant has been in contact with a Covid-positive relative – which means that the plant has to be put into quarantine.
The plant in Tangxia, Dongguan will be put into quarantine – In line with local authorities’ protection restrictions. which means that production will be impossible at least until Friday 18 February.
The company says in an update that mandatory PCR tests have been performed on all employees without any remarks.
In line with previous years and as a precautionary measure in connection with the Chinese New Year, which has recently ended, NOTE increased its stock of critical components to facilitate the start-up of production.
Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, says in the update that the temporary shutdown of production at the plant should not affect the company's previously announced outlook.
“In connection with our Q4 report, NOTE guided a continued very strong development with sales growth during the first quarter of this year of around 50%. Despite the new covid-related challenge in our China plant, we still believe that this is fully achievable”, says Johannes Lind-Widestam, in the press release.