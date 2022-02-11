© Eclipse Automation

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility was held on 10 February 2022 at Batu Kawan, Pulau Pinang. The facility is set to serve the company's major customers across Asia Pacific and other regions. Construction is expected to start within the first quarter of 2022 with operations targeted to begin in 2023, a press release reads.

This latest expansion is part of the company's efforts to increase manufacturing production capacity in order to meet global demands.

Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), says in the press release that the Eclipse Automation's new facility in Batu Kawan is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs by 2025 with about 80% of these requiring a technical and engineering background.

The company's new Malaysia site have a production area of 55,000 square feet and an office area of 27,000 square feet from where the company will serve customers within the life sciences sector, as well as serving the automotive, alternative energy, and consumer industries.