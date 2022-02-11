© GPV

We have started the foundation work on the main building and construction of the boundary wall is ongoing. Land fill is ongoing, and we are preparing to start the steel work. We expect to have cast the foundation by end of March 2022. We have a high focus on safety in the building process, with the aim to achieve Zero Lost Time Injuries, reports Chandana Dissanayake, Managing Director at GPV Electronics LK.

Once completed in 1Q23, the factory will add a total of 11,300 square metres of production space to the company's Sri Lankan operations, the Danish headquartered EMS provider stated in a previous press release.

Our new factory will be a state-of-the art facility fitted for electronics manufacturing with room to growth as well as room to develop cable-harness manufacturing. Our many employees also look forward to the upgraded functionality, said Chandana Dissanayake in a previous press release.

GPV Electronics LK employs around 1,000 people and specialises in high-mix, low-medium volume electronic production of box-build solutions, EMC (Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) and in the future also cable-harness capabilities.