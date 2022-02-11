© Tritium DCFC Limited

The location is expected to house up to six production lines for Tritium’s DC fast chargers. The company states in a press release that the new facility is anticipated to bring more than 500 jobs to the region over the next five years.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to provide USD 7.5 billion of investment for deploying a network of 500,000 EV chargers along highway corridors in the United States.

Production is expected to start at the Tennessee facility sometime in the third quarter of 2022. At the same time the company expects to announce an expansion of its European manufacturing capacity, through expansion of existing facilities or establishment of new facilities, in 2023.

