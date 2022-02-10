© Variosystems

Over the past two years, the pandemic has turned out to be yet another factor pushing digitisation forward. Working from home – or other locations – has now become established as standard practice. This, together with the increased needs coming from the automotive, medical and manufacturing sectors, are major reasons to why global demand for electronic products continues to surge.

Against this background, the management at Variosystems made the decision – earlier this year – to expand production capacity in Sri Lanka and Croatia, a press release reads.

Variosystems’ largest volume production site in Sri Lanka – with a 1,200 employee strong workforce – will double in size to 15,000 square metres. Of this total, 12,000 square metres will be dedicated to production, equivalent to a 100% increase in output.

The company says it is investing around CHF 10 million (EUR 9.5 million) in this expansion – including buildings, equipment and infrastructure.

The broke ground on the new facility on 20 January, 2022, and construction is scheduled to be completed in April 2023. With the new production hall on the existing campus, Variosystems will expand both its electronics and cable assembly with additional manufacturing capacity – the project is also set to create 600 new jobs on site over the next three years.

Adding muscles in Europe

Variosystems is not only expanding its operations in Asia, back home in Europe the company has just signed a purchase agreement for a 26,700 square metres plot of land in Varaždin’s Brezje Industrial Park, Croatia where a new factory will be built.

The location is close to the company’s existing 1,200 square metres manufacturing site in Ludbreg. Varioystems says in the press release that the initial phase of development will result in a 5,200 square metre facility, out of which 4,000 will be dedicated to production and warehousing. Construction is currently scheduled to be completed towards the end of 2023, with production starting up shortly thereafter.