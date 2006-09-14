Assembléon claims its boosts profitability<br>in mid-volume manufacturing

Assembléon launches a comprehensive set of hardware and software tools which will make manufacturers using its mid-volume machines highly competitive at a global level.

The launch of AMS 2.0 Advanced Manufacturing Suite recognizes that fast, error-free NPI, minimization of changeovers and labor costs, and logistical efficiency demand that the component placement function is integrated into the overall production environment. By focusing on maximizing the performance of Assembléon's machines and providing connectivity to other machines and software used in the factory, AMS 2.0 delivers the shortest design-toproduction time, fastest ramp-up, lowest cost per placement, and highest output.



Implementation of full AMS 2.0 functionality moves many production preparation functions off-line, assures error-free set-ups for assured product quality, and eliminates bottlenecks and component starvation.



Rapid NPI is achieved by decoupling preparation tasks from board production through off-line implementation of operations such as creation of vision files and data preparation, electrical verification of R, C and L values, and checking of the barcodes on reels. AMS 2.0 also provides a central database for programs and vision files, ensuring that the line is supplied with the correct, most up-to-date versions.



AMS 2.0 provides production scheduling and line optimization functionality for highest operational efficiency, eliminating bottlenecks that impact production volume and time. It generates placement programs and feeder set-ups for every machine in the production line. A feeder viewer enables analysis and allows dynamic re-assignment of feeders.



First time right manufacturing is assured by off-line and on-line verification of set-ups, with an optional CLi interface using RF-ID technology for automatic set-up verification. AMS 2.0 provides line control and data transfer with all machines in the line, with functionality including production line start/stop, upload/download of programs and component database information to the line, MIS data download, and line warm-up. Optionally enabling remote line monitoring and operation, AMS 2.0 helps to make the 'lights-out' factory a reality.



Data from set-up verification supports logistics by monitoring component usage and tracking inventory, issuing an alert on potential shortages to avert component starvation. Timely information to the operator indicates how many boards can still be produced or how many production hours remain with the available on-machine component inventory. The component tracking software also forms the foundation for Assembléon's lot traceability system, which tracks complete production details on a real-time basis for possible future product recalls.



Manufacturers can choose the entry level which meets their current requirements and add hardware and software modules as their needs develop. The user interface of AMS 2.0 modules is identical to the Assembléon machine user interface, minimizing training effort and optimizing factory efficiency.