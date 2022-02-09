© Volvo Cars

With this planned investment, the company says it will introduce a number of new technologies and manufacturing processes in the plant – including the introduction of mega casting of aluminium body parts and a new battery assembly plant.



The investments follow on the heels of Volvo Cars and battery manufacturer Northvolt's decision to invest SEK 30 billion in the development and manufacturing of tailor-made batteries for the next-gen of electric Volvo cars.



With these investment plans Volvo Cars moves closer towards its goal of becoming a fully electric car company by 2030.