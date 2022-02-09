© Amfeltec Corporation

Recent company growth made it necessary ande also facilitated the move to a larger and more up-to-date facility. The company now recides in a new 8,300 square-foot location in Stouffville, Ontario, Canada, a press release reads.

“Since Amfeltec’s incorporation seventeen years ago, we’ve evolved quite a bit,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec. “Back in 2005, we started with testing & debugging tools, such as backplanes, extenders and in-circuit programmers.”

In 2010, the had successfully delivered on its Piranha telecom product line (USB-FXO/-FXS). The cryptocurrency craze led to the development of the company's GPU-oriented family of splitters and a GPU cluster.

“In recent years, we have experienced challenging growth due to our Squid Carrier Boards and Arowana PCIe SSD Board families. This challenge was logistical in nature, caused by the ever-increasing popularity of dedicated SSD storage devices and multi-channel wireless appliances. This made finding a new facility an easy and necessary decision.”

Michael Feldman continues to explain that the new facility also provides more laboratory space for more research and development.