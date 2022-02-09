© Bosch - For illustrative purposes only

Silicon shipments totaled 14,165 million square inches (MSI) compared to 12,407 MSI shipped in 2020 to meet surging broad-based demand for semiconductor devices and a wide variety of applications. 300mm, 200mm and 150mm wafer sizes all saw strong demand. Wafer revenue reached USD 12,617 million, surpassing the previous record of USD 12,129 million set in 2007.

“The robust year-over-year growth in silicon wafer area shipments and revenue reflects the heavy dependence of the modern economy on silicon wafers,” said Neil Weaver, outgoing chairman SEMI SMG 2018-2021 and vice president, Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “Wafers are the engine of digital transformation and new technologies that are reshaping how we live and work.”

Annual silicon industry trends

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Area Shipments (MSI) 9,043 9,031 9,067 10,098 10,434 10,738 11,810 12,732 11,810 12,407 14,165 Revenues ($Billion) 9.9 8.7 7.5 7.6 7.2 7.2 8.7 11.4 11.2 11.2 12.6

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.