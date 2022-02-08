© Kimball Electronics via Youtube

The expansion will result in the addition of approximately 40% to the facility’s existing production square footage and is expected to require an investment of USD 8 million. The current plan is to have expansion completed in early fiscal 2024, the company disclosed in its fourth quarter report.

Kimball’s current facility in Poznan offers the company a total of 163,000 square feet (about 15,100 square metres), as per information from the company website. The company set up its operations in Poland in 2000 as Kimball Electronics-Poland (KEPS). In 2008, a new facility was built as a Center of Excellence specialising in both EMS for all markets as well as diversified contract manufacturing services for medical customers.