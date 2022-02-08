© Kimball Electronics via Youtube Electronics Production | February 08, 2022
Kimball is looking to expand production in Poland
US EMS provider Kimball Electronics announces that the company intends to expand its manufacturing facility in facility in Poznan, Poland. The additional capacity is said to be needed for in order to meet programs with new and existing customers.
The expansion will result in the addition of approximately 40% to the facility’s existing production square footage and is expected to require an investment of USD 8 million. The current plan is to have expansion completed in early fiscal 2024, the company disclosed in its fourth quarter report.
Kimball’s current facility in Poznan offers the company a total of 163,000 square feet (about 15,100 square metres), as per information from the company website. The company set up its operations in Poland in 2000 as Kimball Electronics-Poland (KEPS). In 2008, a new facility was built as a Center of Excellence specialising in both EMS for all markets as well as diversified contract manufacturing services for medical customers.