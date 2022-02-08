© Compass Electronics Soutions

The investment from MSD Partners will support East West’s strategy to continue to extend its end-to-end capabilities – from rapid prototyping and R&D, to collective design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, a press release reads.

Over the past four years, the company has completed nine acquisitions, principally in North America. Going forward, the company will be evaluating acquisition opportunities to build upon or establish new capabilities.

“It’s been an honor to go through this process with the MSD team and we couldn’t be more excited about the partnership. Their expertise and capital will only help to accelerate our already impressive growth. We have a shared interest in developing and manufacturing innovative products that improve our lives. Through this new partnership, we will continue to rapidly expand our capabilities globally to best support our customers,” says Scott Ellyson, East West’s CEO and Co-Founder, in the press release.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.