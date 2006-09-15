Abacus Promax distributes CTi Antenna Products

Abacus Promax has signed an agreement to distribute CTi products in the Scandinavia region, introducing antennas and related products to their customers for the first time.

The agreement was celebrated at the Abacus Wireless division – TDC, in Basingstoke, Hampshire, UK.



Headquartered in Them, Denmark, Abacus Promax is a distributor of electronic components and module solutions covering Denmark, Sweden and Norway.



CTi Ltd. offer an extensive range of glass, patch, body mount, magnetic, special purpose and bespoke antennas in addition to connectors, cables and adaptors.



Managing Director of Abacus Promax, Peter Busck comments, “With the recent franchises we have added for example – Navman, GPS and Multi-Tech for GSM, this range of antennas covers not only the technologies but a huge number of application areas. Abacus Promax will extend CTi's reach into Scandinavia, making this a mutually beneficial partnership."



TDC (part of the Abacus Group), is a technical component distributor specialising in embedded components for wireless applications such as GSM, GPRS, GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi and ZigBee. TDC's customers place as much value on the world-class technical support the company provides as the high quality products it distributes.