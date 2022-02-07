Eltek receives new order from existing defence customer
Eltek receives a USD 1.4 million letter of intent for a purchase order from an existing defense customer with option to increase the purchase order to up to USD 2.1 million.
PCB manufacturer Eltek says in a press release that the company has received a letter of intent for a purchase order in the amount of USD 1.4 million from an existing customer in the defense sector.
The order, once released, will be supplied by Eltek over a period of fourteen months starting April 2022. The customer also has an option to increase the purchase order to a total amount of USD 2.1 million.
"We are proud that Eltek has once again been selected by this customer as the supplier of choice for its advanced and sophisticated products," says Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek in the press release. "This repeat order represents the customer's recognition of our high technological capabilities and the reliability of our products. We aim to expand the receipt of medium term delivery orders which stabilize our income and increase our operational production efficiency."