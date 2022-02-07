© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

PCB manufacturer Eltek says in a press release that the company has received a letter of intent for a purchase order in the amount of USD 1.4 million from an existing customer in the defense sector.

The order, once released, will be supplied by Eltek over a period of fourteen months starting April 2022. The customer also has an option to increase the purchase order to a total amount of USD 2.1 million.