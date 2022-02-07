© Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg’s new development will also include additional warehousing and pre-production spaces and a potential all-new on-site track. In total, the expansion will result in an on-site building footprint of over 30,000 square metres, the company states in a press release.

Together with Koenigsegg’s 11,000 square-metre second facility in Ängelholm established last year, this means that Koenigsegg has enough room to grow its operations over the coming years.

The new Gemera factory will be connected to Koenigsegg’s existing office building – and its four former air-force hangars turned production and assembly spaces. It is specifically located on the grounds of Valhall park, on the former outdoor flight lines where fighter jets used to park. The Gemera is the first four-seater car built by Koenigsegg.

The company says that the new factory will also accommodate the its engineering and technology development initiatives over time.

The expansion of the company's facilities also means that an expansion of the workforce is needed. Koenigsegg says that it is on a path to hire another 100 engineers and 150 production staff by the end of 2023, which would bring the total headcount close to 800 employees.