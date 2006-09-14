Abacus Promax Signs Multi-Tech Systems Inc.

Abacus Promax has signed an agreement to distribute Multi-Tech Systems Inc. products in the Nordic region further enhancing their Modem and Wireless portfolio. The agreement was celebrated at the TDC offices in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Headquartered in Them, Denmark, Abacus Promax is a distributor of electronic components and module solutions covering Denmark, Sweden and Norway.



Multi-Tech have an extensive range of high performance embedded modems, socket modems and industrial products, offering communication-ready devices in a single socket design.



Managing Director of Abacus Promax, Peter Busck comments, "This is a great addition to our product line especially as this now gives us a range of GSM modules and terminals to offer our customers in the Nordic region."



TDC (part of the Abacus Group), is a technical component distributor specialising in embedded components for wireless applications such as GSM, GPRS, GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi and ZigBee. TDC's customers place as much value on the world-class technical support the company provides as the high quality products it distributes.