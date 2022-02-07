© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Elvia has been in business since 1976, the group has five production sites in France and over 450 employees. The manufacturer focuses on high mix / low volume PCB products to address demanding markets and severe environment, such as Defence, Aeronautics, Space and Industrial, Telecoms, Automotive, Medical and Railway.

Over the past 30 years, Bruno Cassin – President and controlling shareholder – has led the PCB group. The transaction remains subject to satisfaction of customary signing and closing conditions, and the parties currently expect to close during the first half of 2022.

"This project is an excellent opportunity for our employees and our customers. The group, strengthened by the financial power of Tikehau Ace Capital and led by the management team in place, in whom I have great confidence, will be able to propel itself as the reference player in the high-tech PCB industry in Europe," says Bruno Cassin, President & CEO of Elvia, in the press release.

Bruno Cassin will join the future Board of Directors of Elvia PCB.