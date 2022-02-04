© GPV

GPV currently has 7,100 square metres mechanics production and 15,000 square metres electronics production in Bangkok, Thailand. When finished, the mechanics production will be 12,000 square metres and the electronics production will be 22,000 square metres the company states in a press release.

“Congratulations to our colleagues in Thailand. The signing of the contract to build a new mechanics factory in Thailand is the first step in expanding our footprint in Thailand. When finished with the new mechanics factory, we will refurbish our current mechanics facility and connect it to our current electronics production to be able to meet the increasing demands from our customers,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO at GPV, in the update.

Apart from the expansion in Thailand, GPV is currently building a new electronics factory in Sri Lanka. When finished with these expansions, GPV will have approx. 100,000 square metres of production under roof.