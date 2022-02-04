In the fourth quarter of 2021, the German components distribution sector again achieved disproportionate growth. Driven by the ongoing shortage of components, sales rose by 48.6% to EUR 939 million. The extent to which the shortage is increasing the pressure on the industry can be seen in the growth of new orders booked. A 103% rise to EUR 1.55 billion from October to December 2021 brings the total order book for 2021 to a staggering EUR 5.7 billion. The book-to-bill ratio in Q4 remained at a record level of 1.65, and for semiconductors it was as high as 1.8. Full-year 2021 sales were almost 20% above 2020 level at EUR 3.41 billion.

In terms of products, the rather "subdued" upturn in semiconductors was balanced out again in the 4th quarter; semis grew by almost 52% to EUR 628 million and thus again accounted for almost 67% of the total market volume. There was disproportionate growth in orders received, to a new record of EUR 1.13 billion. In Q4, passives increased by 49% to EUR 115 million (just under 13% of the total components market), electromechanics by 38% to EUR 121 million (just under 14% of the market), power supplies by roughly 42% to EUR 35 million (4%), the remainder of components, assemblies and systems also totaled 4% of the market.

"As already predicted, 2021 ended with a plus of around 20% in sales, but an increase of 100% in orders. Such an increase is not only unique in the almost 20-year history of the FBDi - it is also frightening, because such an order backlog or whatever you want to call it, seems completely unrealistic, because neither was there a comparable downturn in 2020, nor is the German industry preparing to double its business this year. We assume that customers' demand planning extends far into the future and that a hedge has been put in place against future shortages that hopefully will not vanish into thin air at the first sign of easing," FBDi CEO Georg Steinberger says.

In the longer term, Steinberger sees considerable growth opportunities, stating that the industry have been talking about a large number of applications that have the potential to become mass markets, but are slow to arrive there – think IoT, 5G and so on.