TT Electronics extends partnership with Radwave
TT Electronics says that it has extended its partnership and made an investment in Radwave Technologies Inc. (Radwave), an electromagnetic tracking platform company.
The latest development in the partnership will provide Radwave with advanced manufacturing capability for its next-generation systems under an exclusive five-year contract.
"We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with TT Electronics by having TT as an investor and our exclusive manufacturing partner," said Andrew Brown, CEO and co-founder of Radwave in a press release. "TT brings a wealth of manufacturing and supply chain expertise that will help accelerate our growth, especially as we start delivering production quantities to our customers."
Radwave's electromagnetic tracking technology enables medical device customers to easily incorporate accurate, reliable and customisable tracking features into their diagnostic and therapeutic products.
TT Electronics and Radwave began collaborating early last year, providing customers with TT’s sensor technology optimised for Radwave’s electromagnetic tracking platform. This latest step extends the partnership to include manufacturing of Radwave’s Control Unit and Field Generating Antenna.
"As more procedures transition to minimally invasive techniques, we see electromagnetic tracking as an essential feature that will be embedded in many medical devices,” says TT Electronics Vice President / General Manager, Matt Sweaney. “We’ve conducted extensive analysis of the surgical navigation market as part of our own medical strategy, and Radwave stands out as a real innovator with a strong customer value proposition, differentiated intellectual property and an experienced team. We are excited to support this technology by bringing to bear the full portfolio of TT products and services.”