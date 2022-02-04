© Radwave

The latest development in the partnership will provide Radwave with advanced manufacturing capability for its next-generation systems under an exclusive five-year contract.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with TT Electronics by having TT as an investor and our exclusive manufacturing partner," said Andrew Brown, CEO and co-founder of Radwave in a press release. "TT brings a wealth of manufacturing and supply chain expertise that will help accelerate our growth, especially as we start delivering production quantities to our customers."

Radwave's electromagnetic tracking technology enables medical device customers to easily incorporate accurate, reliable and customisable tracking features into their diagnostic and therapeutic products.

TT Electronics and Radwave began collaborating early last year, providing customers with TT’s sensor technology optimised for Radwave’s electromagnetic tracking platform. This latest step extends the partnership to include manufacturing of Radwave’s Control Unit and Field Generating Antenna.