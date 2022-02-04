© M Solv

With the acquisition the company is creating a new division, called Axion BioSystems Manufacturing, UK, Ltd., cementing the six-year partnership between the companies.

“The need to control the supply chain has never been more important,” said Tom O’Brien, CEO of Axion BioSystems, in a press release. “This vertical integration not only ensures that our customers have the products they need to conduct critical biomedical research; it also allows us to advance assay plate technologies more rapidly to meet the increasingly complex scientific demands of our users.”

Since 2017, M-Solv has supplied Atlanta-based Axion BioSystems with high-resolution proprietary printed electronics circuits, a critical consumable used in Axion’s flagship Maestro Pro multielectrode array benchtop instrument. The Maestro Pro system provides pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research scientists with a cell analysis platform for disease modeling and drug discovery. Integrating M-Solv’s development and manufacturing team is described as a key step forward in Axion’s efforts to streamline manufacturing.